It’s taken nearly three years to come together but, on Oct. 19, Making a Murderer Part 2 will premiere on Netflix. For fans of the true-crime saga, a follow-up installment couldn’t come fast enough. When Netflix introduced Making a Murderer in 2015, viewers quickly became engrossed in the murder convictions of Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey. Were they guilty? Or were they the victims of an elaborate frame job?

More: 8 Things to Know If You Don't Feel Like Watching Making a Murderer

Since the show’s first season aired, viewers have been following headlines for any new developments in Avery's and Dassey’s cases. With the official trailer dropping on Tuesday, it’s clear that the focus of season two will be on the major developments that have occurred in the last three years as well as the intense public scrutiny the case has received.

Loading...

While there’s a lot to unpack in the trailer, we’ve singled out five highlights that should be all the reasons you need to binge-watch this sequel series.

1. Fans have potentially affected these men’s fate

Right at the onset, the trailer touches on the fact that the Netflix series continues to bring attention to this now high-profile case. Even Avery is acutely aware of this sort of cult status surrounding his conviction.

“You know, some people feel really bad and sad that everything happened to me, and you know, sometimes, it feels like you want to cry but you can’t. Kinda sucks sometimes,” he can be heard saying in a voice clip. “I didn’t think all of these people would care.”

2. Brendan Dassey’s lawyers are ready to battle

In the trailer, Laura Nirider — one of Dassey’s lawyers — emphasizes the challenge ahead. “Once somebody is convicted, we have to move mountains to get them out of prison. Our task now is to upend an entire system that favors the prosecutors,” she says.

3. Steven Avery has a serious advantage

It’s isn’t just Dassey who has a fierce legal team in place. Prominent attorney Kathleen Zellner, who has more righted wrongful prosecutions than any private attorney in the country, has taken Avery’s case. “I have one goal, and that’s to overturn the conviction of Steven Avery,” she says in the trailer.

4. This new season addresses the “confession”

A compelling part of the prosecution’s case (arguably the most compelling) has always been the fact that Dassey confessed to being a coconspirator in raping and murdering Teresa Halbach. However, Making a Murderer suggested that confession was coerced, which will be addressed in the second installment.

More: This Is When Making a Murderer Season 2 Returns to Netflix

“They wanted this information in the worst way, so Brendan thinks, ‘If I tell them what they want to hear, I’m going to go home,’” one of his lawyers explains.

5. New evidence will be presented

Just like the original Making a Murderer, Making a Murderer Part 2 will provide plenty of evidence that casts doubt on Avery's and Dassey’s convictions. In the trailer, Zellner references Halbach’s cell phone, new suspects and a bullet casing. “There is an abundance of evidence,” she says. “This could flip the whole case.”

Well, this all sounds very exciting, and between us, we're so looking forward to seeing how things pan out.