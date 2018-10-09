On Monday, Bravo released the official trailer for its upcoming limited series Dirty John — and y’all, this is gonna be good. Nashville fans in particular can go ahead and get hyped, because the based-on-a-true-crime-story show stars none other than Rayna Jaymes, er, Connie Britton.

But can we also just point out that the trailer boasts a certain soapy, Ryan Murphy-esque quality to it too? Between this and Chris Carmack’s guest stint on Grey’s Anatomy, Nashville fans may just have enough substance to fill the guitar-size holes in our hearts.

Dirty John, which premieres Nov. 25, is based on a true case documented by the Los Angeles Times’ Christopher Goffard and a subsequent podcast, so there’s plenty of juicy backstory for the show, in which Britton plays a successful businesswoman named Debra who falls hard for Eric Bana’s John.

However, when something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Debra learns this the hard way upon discovering John is a con man. Cue all the drama, intrigue, mystery and dubious side-glances!

“John makes me feel so special,” Debra gushes in one scene before later being shown in a dark corner snapping smartphone photos of presumably incriminating documents. Uh-oh, Deb.

Since the Dirty John podcast was such an undeniable success (it reportedly has more than 25 million downloads), the show has a lot to live up to. But according to series creator Alexandra Cunningham, they’re confident this television adaptation will do well — and it has a lot to do with casting Britton.

“Connie is the actress that you think of when you want to tap into the headspace of intelligent women on screen,” Cunningham told EW. “[John] goes to church with [Debra], he loves that she’s a mom…. I want to show what that’s like — when John, in the body of Eric Bana, turns his eye upon you and is like, ‘You’re a goddess.’”

The show also stars Julia Garner (The Americans, Ozark) and Juno Temple (Maleficent, Unsane) as the daughters of Britton’s character, Debra, and Jean Smart (Designing Women, A Simple Favor) will be playing Debra’s mother.

The show has already been renewed for a second season, but alas, Britton will not be returning. Rather, the series will pick up with a new storyline and cast. On the plus side, that could arguably be good news for fans of Britton’s other recent TV series, Fox’s 9-1-1 (another excellent Murphy offering). Although Britton originally only signed on for one season, perhaps she’ll be open to returning now that her commitment to Dirty John is complete.