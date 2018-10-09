Lately, there's been a lot of talk about when Grey's Anatomy will officially end. In an interview published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight, Ellen Pompeo once again got honest about the ABC drama's future.

"I think the fans will let us know," the actor who brings Meredith Grey to life said. "When the numbers start to drop and people aren't watching the same, people aren't as passionate about it... it's time to call it."

Pompeo also said that she and creator Shonda Rhimes "will decide together" when it's the right time to close the Grey's book, but, for now, the fans' continued support and love is fueling the drama. "I've been doing it a long time and I do get restless, but the fans are just still so passionate about the show," she told ET.

For those unaware, Rhimes revealed to E! News in November 2017 that she will continue with Grey's as along as Pompeo does. "Ellen and I have a pact that I’m going to do the show as long as she’s going to do the show," she admitted. "So the show will exist as long as both of us want to do it. If she wants to stop, we’re stopping."

As for Pompeo's future as the title character, she said she's sticking around, before telling ET, "For right now. Let's take it one season at a time."

This isn't the first time the Golden Globe nominee has touched upon the end of Grey's. In May, Pompeo spoke with ET and reiterated, "Yes, we're starting to think about how you would end a show this iconic. How do you end it? But we're not there yet. We're going to focus on season 15. We just take it one season at a time."

In September, Pompeo also opened up to Entertainment Weekly, where she revealed a career change is something she thinks about, and understandably so.

“I’m clearly not prepared right now to make any kind of formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories we can tell," she told EW. "It’s about time that I mix it up. I’m definitely looking for a change."

Deadline reported in January that Pompeo renewed her Grey's contract for two more seasons, meaning she signed on for the current season 15, in addition to season 16, which is definitely good news. That said, it's unclear if she'll renew her contract again.

If fans are starting to get nervous, they just better keep tuning in, because it sounds like Pompeo is willing to stick around as long as there's a big audience.