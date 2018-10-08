Going into the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, slated to premiere in the first half of 2019, it's unclear whether any of the show's beloved characters will actually make it out alive. The cast has been understandably coy about what's to come, but new comments from star Peter Dinklage (who plays Tyrion Lannister) have us truly fearing the worst.

At the premiere of this new HBO movie, Dinner with Hervè, Dinklage told Entertainment Tonight that the series' ending is basically perfect. "There are no better writers in television than [showrunners] Dan Weiss and David Benioff," he said. "They ended it brilliantly. Better than I could have imagined and you people are in for it," Dinklage said.

These comments reflect ones made by Dinklage's cast mates, including Sophie Turner and Nathalie Emmanuel. However, Dinklage used one word in his comments to ET that made us break out into a cold sweat.

He said the series "ends beautifully for my character whether it be tragic or not."

A tragic ending for Tyrion? Say it ain't so. Although it certainly wouldn't be unheard of for Game of Thrones to kill off such a major and beloved character, especially in its final season (we're still mourning the loss of Robb Stark), we hope that Tyrion makes it to the end, even if that's not super likely. No one in Westeros is ever safe and Tyrion has already experienced a fair share of tragedy in his life, so who knows what could happen next? Dinklage's comments are slightly too vague to draw any definitive conclusions.

During the course of his seven years on Game of Thrones, Dinklage has taken home eight awards for his performance as Tyrion, including one Golden Globe and three Emmys. He has been nominated an additional 37 times and has received international acclaim for his role.

If Tyrion does die in season eight, we can only hope that Game of Thrones gives him a proper sendoff—but we won't hold our breath for anything just yet.