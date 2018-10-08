Maria Menounos finally had the fairy-tale wedding of her dreams on Saturday. She and her husband, Keven Undergaro, initially married last year in a surprise ceremony on New Year's Eve in Times Square. Now, they've re-upped their vows in the presence of their closest friends and family as well as 1,500 lemons that brightened up the venue in a big way.

More: Maria Menounos Tied the Knot on Live TV, but That's Not the Craziest Part

Menounos' #MariaAndKevensBigFatGreekWedding was a long time coming. “I’ve been planning this for maybe a month but really been planning this for a long time in my heart because I always wanted to return to Greece and do our wedding here,” she said in an Instagram video ahead of the big event. “Greece means so much to us and our village and our roots, and I’m so beyond thankful to all of our friends who put this together.”

Loading...

Menounos kept her 994,000 followers in the loop with regular Instagram Story updates, per People, and there are also some permanent slideshow posts. In a photoset that features her and Undergaro cutting into their four-tier wedding cake, Menounos wrote, "Truly a magical fairytale." She also shared photos of her lemon-themed decor, which is absolutely stunning.

Loading...

“Honestly, I feel like the luckiest girl in the world,” Menounos said in her Instagram video. “I have the best husband, I have the best family, nothing is without its problems and nothing’s perfect but I am so blessed and so so happy today that we get to do this amazing wedding in this beautiful village that I want to move to although I think Keven may divorce me and that would kind of suck.”

Loading...

More: Maria Menounos Hints at Her Next Big Project, & We Can't Wait

Menounos is absolutely glowing in these photos (more of which can be found on her Instagram). We love that she and Undergaro, who have been together for more than 20 years, were able to have such a big, beautiful celebration in a place that matters to both of them. It truly looks like a fairy tale.