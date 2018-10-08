Do you love the holidays? How about the Hallmark channel? Well, if you do, you are in for a treat: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has added yet another film, Last Vermont Christmas, to their 2018 lineup, bringing the total number of seasonal flicks to 37 — a record-breaking amount.

The network's previous record for original Christmas and holiday content was 33, which was set in 2017.

Last Vermont Christmas will star Erin Cahill and Justin Bruening, of Grey's Anatomy. According to Entertainment Weekly, the film will focus "on three sisters, Megan (Cahill), Bethany, and Mary, who reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is... Nash (Bruening), Megan’s former childhood sweetheart (a little weird to buy your ex’s house, but okay)."

Of course, this isn't the networks only new film. Other 2018 Hallmark holiday features will include Christmas Joy, Road to Christmas, Christmas at Graceland and Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas — not to mention Making Spirits Bright, starring Full House alum Jodie Sweetin.

As for Last Vermont Christmas, the film will air on November 19 at 9/8c, and the Hallmark Channel will officially kickoff their Countdown to Christmas on October 27, with Christmas at Pemberley Manor.