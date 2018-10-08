If you thought you were sad about Emmy Rossum leaving Shameless after this season, you're definitely not alone. Her costar, William H. Macy, apparently couldn't keep it together during her final table read for the show, which had a domino effect, prompting everyone else present to begin weeping.

At the 2018 Annual Rape Foundation Brunch on Sunday, Macy told Entertainment Tonight that he feels very emotional about Rossum leaving.

"I'm the one that blew it. We did a table read for her last episode, I cried right in the middle of the table read in front of everyone," Macy said. "It was so bad and my voice turned into some weird voice I'd never heard as I was trying to muscle through it and then everybody else started crying, so at least I didn't look like a complete jerk."

Rossum announced in an emotional letter to fans in August that she is leaving Shameless, which she's starred in since the show premiered in 2011. Macy told ET on Sunday that he has no doubt Rossum will continue to rise to new heights in her career after her time on Shameless has wrapped.

"Yeah, I wish her well. I know she's going to thrive," Macy said. "She'll be missed and it's a brand new day. I'm excited about change, we'll see what happens."

Following Rossum's announcement of her departure, showrunner John Wells issued a statement that read in part, "We are hard at work now creating a season nine finale for Shameless which we hope will provide a Gallagher-worthy sendoff for Fiona that honors the great work Emmy has done."

Whatever the "Gallagher-worthy sendoff" is, if Macy couldn't hold it together, we're sure we won't manage it either.