Fans of The Walking Dead already know they'll be seeing one ghost this season, as Jon Bernthal's return was announced this summer. During the show's New York Comic Con panel on Saturday, we learned there will be two more alums returning, though we have no further details on how or why they appear.

More: The Walking Dead Cast Wrote Tributes to Andrew Lincoln, & Now We're Crying

TVLine reports that showrunner Angela Kang revealed that Sonequa Martin-Green will reprise her role as Sasha Williams, who was killed in the season seven finale. Martin-Green was beloved from her first appearance in season three until she attempted to kill Negan (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) at the end of season seven by becoming a walker.

Kang also revealed that the late Scott Wilson will reprise his role as Hershel Green, though in light of the actor's death on Saturday, it's unclear whether his scenes will still be included in season nine. Wilson's character was introduced in season two and became a father figure to many of the characters before he was beheaded in season four.

Loading...

Since Martin-Green, Wilson and Bernthal's characters are all dead in series canon, the prevailing theory is that they will appear in flashbacks related to show star Andrew Lincoln's departure this season. Lincoln's character, Rick Grimes, fatally stabbed Bernthal's in season two, and Bernthal later made an appearance as a hallucination in season three — so the possibility of Martin-Green and Wilson returning as ghosts or hallucinations isn't out of the question either.

More: The Walking Dead Family Mourns the Death of Beloved Alum Scott Wilson

With the news of Wilson's death so fresh in the hearts and minds of The Walking Dead family, we don't expect to learn any more details about how he and Martin-Green will factor into the new season. However, we look forward to seeing how the rest of season nine plays out.