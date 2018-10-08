Mark Ruffalo Goes Incognito at New York Comic-Con to Meet Jason Momoa

We’re not the only ones who’d go to great lengths to get a hug from Jason Momoa. At New York Comic-Con this weekend, Mark Ruffalo made his way through the crowd in disguise for that very reason.

It’s not surprising (nor is it new) for a celebrity to attend Comic-Con incognito — with throngs of fans filling the event, there’s no way to make it through without getting mobbed for autographs and photos otherwise.

So, it’s possible that fans suspected someone famous lurked beneath Ruffalo’s mask of Grunkle Stan from Gravity Falls. But many didn't find out until Ruffalo made it to Momoa.

After Ruffalo posed for a photo with Momoa while wearing the mask, the Aquaman star goaded Ruffalo into revealing himself. The two then proceeded to bless the universe with an utterly endearing display of bro-hugging.

Sure, Momoa’s Aquaman lives in the DC universe, rival to the Marvel universe from which Ruffalo’s Hulk hails. But these dudes didn’t let that get in the way of this quality bonding moment courtesy of Comic-Con.

Ruffalo shared the moment on Twitter, posting a short video of himself posing with Momoa before revealing his identity. “Incognito at #NYCC. Grunkle Stan had some fun today,” Ruffalo wrote. “A big thanks to the fans, @javitscenter, and Comic-Con! #gravityfalls.”

Momoa shared the same video on his Instagram account, along with a snapshot of the actors mid-hug.

Of course, being the good sport that he is, Ruffalo did, in fact, pose for fans and sign autographs without his mask on, too.

Momoa and Ruffalo were both at Comic-Con representing their superhero alter-egos, who’ll return to the big screen soon. Momoa’s Aquaman hits theaters on Dec. 21, while Ruffalo will appear next as the Hulk in Avengers 4 next year.