Sad news for The Walking Dead family today as veteran actor Scott Wilson has passed away. He was 76 at the time of his death.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the show’s verified Twitter account lamented. “Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”

Wilson memorably played a farmer and the father of Lauren Cohan’s Maggie on TWD, appearing in more than 30 episodes before being beheaded by the Governor in the fourth season.

In a statement from AMC, the network said, “Like Scott in our lives, Hershel was a character whose actions continue to inform our characters’ choices to this day. Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. Scott will be missed.”

They underscored that Hershel was a character who “lived at the emotional core of the show,” and they certainly weren’t wrong about that.

Just yesterday, TVLine reported that Wilson — along with fellow TWD alums Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha) and Jon Bernthal (Shane) — would be making an appearance in Season 9, which premieres tonight.

While there hasn’t been any confirmation as to how the characters plan to return, one would presume given all three characters are dead that they will return in flashback form.

The prevailing theory at this point is that the return of these three fan favorites has something to do with the exit of Rick Grimes, since actor Andrew Lincoln previously announced Season 9 would be his last.

According to ComicBook’s Brandon Davis, Wilson’s scenes have already been filmed. It’s unclear, though, whether the scenes will still air in light of news of his passing.

It’s also unclear how this will affect the second season of the Netflix series The OA, in which Wilson plays one of the show’s leads, Abel Johnson.

What is clear is just how beloved Wilson was. Not surprisingly, TWD cast has already begun flooding social media with their love for the late star.

Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl:

Steven Yeun, who played Glenn:

Sarah Wayne Callies, who played Lori:

Katelyn Nacon, who plays Enid:

Emily Kinney, who played Beth:

Michael Cudlitz, who played Abraham:

Laurie Holden, who played Andrea:

David Morrissey, who played The Governor:

Juliana Harkavy, who played Alisha:

Elizabeth Ludlow, who played Arat:

Erik Jensen, who played Dr. Steven Edwards:

TWD producer Gale Anne Hurd:

The Talking Dead host, Yvette Nicole Brown:

TWD producer Glen Mazzara:

You will be missed, Wilson.