Comedian and actor Amy Schumer was detained by police in Washington on Thursday while protesting the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Thousands of protestors, mainly women, collected at the Hart Senate Office Building atrium. According to Variety, 293 protestors were detained by Capitol police and charged with the misdemeanor of "crowding, obstructing or incommoding."

A video was shared on Twitter of Schumer being asked by cops, "Do you want to be arrested?" The Trainwreck star answered, "Yes."

Another social media source shows Schumer addressing the crowd while wearing a green button-down shirt that read, "This Today Then #ERA.”

"Let's stay together! Let's fight! Let's keep showing up," she said, to cheers from the crowd around her.

She also held a protest sign that read, "We believe Anita Hill."

Schumer was at the protest with model and actor Emily Ratajkowski, who was also charged by police.

Ratajkowski wrote about her experience on Instagram:

"Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men.”

Schumer and Ratajkowski are two of many celebrities speaking out about political matters recently. Aside from the Kavanaugh hearings arrest, Schumer made headlines two years ago after hundreds of fans walked out of her show as she insulted then-candidate Donald Trump.

In 2016, she told Charlie Rose that she didn't care if being political was harmful to her career.

Millions of women around the country have spoken out since Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came forward to tell her story of sexual assault at the hands of Kavanaugh at a high school party in the 1980s, and more have spoken out after Ford and Kavanagh's testimonies last week. The Senate is voting on whether to confirm the judge this weekend.