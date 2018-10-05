It’s time to catch up with Tamron Hall, y’all! Well, almost. Over a year after her highly-publicized exit from NBC’s Today show, the BlogHer 2018 presenter is now counting down the days to her big TV comeback: her own daytime talk show on ABC in 2019. We don't know about you but we're more excited than ever to see what Hall has planned for us.

For Hall, it’s a return she wasn’t sure would happen when she left NBC in Feb. 2017 after it was announced Megyn Kelly would take her morning time slot.

“I decided to take a leap of faith,” Hall told People in a new interview. “I knew I would have to trust my gut and that I could be a part of something that would reflect who I am as a person, as a journalist, as a woman.”

Happily, Hall has landed back on her feet — and with her former network’s competition, no less. So, what can fans expect from Hall’s latest endeavor?

“It’s the Tamron that you saw every morning for many, many years. The Tamron that you see on Deadline Crime, the Tamron that hosts the Macy’s 4th of July Parade, the Tamron that ate the nasty squirrel with Bear Grylls in the wild. I’m not an extraordinary person, but I’ve had an extraordinary journey,” Hall explained.

The new show, she says, “will allow me to be where I love to hang out the most, which is with people.”

And people will apparently be at the heart of Hall’s daytime talk series. In a statement released on Sept. 24, Hall said, “I’m thrilled to partner with the ABC Owned Television Stations Group to bring our show — which will aim to showcase real joy and laughter, as we as inspiration in the face of adversity — to audiences across the country.”

She continued, “Having grown up professionally as a local news reporter and anchor, I know that it’s vital to tell stories that reflect local communities. I couldn’t be more humbled to return to daytime television backed by such a phenomenal team at an iconic company. The best daytime TV is the kind where you listen before you talk, and with my partners at Disney/ABC that’s what we’ll deliver.”

As for what Hall has been doing in the time since she left Today, she admits there’s one plan that hasn’t quite come to fruition — R & R. In between leaving NBC and getting ready to launch her new daytime talk show, Hall has juggled a packed schedule that includes speaking engagements (including the aforementioned BlogHer 2018 appearance), hosting the ID Network’s Deadline Crime and acting as an ambassador for the domestic abuse charity Safe Horizon in honor of her late sister Renate.

“I wish I could say I’ve gotten as much sleep as I promised myself I would get,” she confessed to People, “but the trade-off is worth it.”