It's been eight years since Chris Evans first picked up Captain America's infamous red, white and blue shield for 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. In that time, it has felt like Evans and Cap have become synonymous with one another, two peas in a superhero pod. Imagining a world without Evans as Cap is tough, nay, unthinkable for fans and yet, that time has finally come. On Thursday, Evans announced on Twitter that he had shot his final scenes as Captain America, sending his fans into a very sad place.

In fact, on Thursday, October 4 the star took to Twitter to confirm his time as Captain America was done.

"Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

There has been a great deal of speculation that the fourth, and yet-to-be named, Avengers film would be Evans' last. Evans has already been signing on to other projects, like the upcoming Apple TV drama Defending Jacob, and he's mentioned in the past the he wasn't really married to the idea of playing Captain America indefinitely. In fact, in March, Evans told Variety that “you want to get off the train before they push you off" — which, it seems, Evans has.

An important thing to remember, too, was that the actor was also no longer under contract. When Evans started his tenure as Steve Rogers/Captain America, he had signed on for a six-film deal — and last April's Avengers: Infinity War was his sixth film.

Of course, that doesn't mean fans are happy. In fact, many are very upset.

And who can blame them? I mean, Evans is Captain America.

That said, there is one bit of good news: we still have one more chance to see Evans as "the Cap" in Avengers 4. But grab your tissues, because we have a feeling May 3, 2019 will be a doozy.