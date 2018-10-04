Gwyneth Paltrow recently tied the knot to beau Brad Falchuk, just four years after her well-publicized "conscious uncoupling" from Coldplay's Chris Martin in 2014. While she thought for a time after her divorce from Martin that she'd never officially settle down again, she changed her mind and walked down the aisle in September. She recently sat down with Marie Claire to talk about her second marriage and second chances.

"I think that marriage is a really beautiful, noble and worthwhile institution, pursuit and endeavor," she told the magazine. "Because I don’t think you get married and that’s it -- I think it’s the beginning. You create this third entity, this third being that you have to nourish and look after."

Paltrow met Martin in 2002 and they married just over a year later. After having two kids, Apple Blythe Alison Martin in 2004 and son Moses Bruce Anthony Martin in 2006, the couple split after a decade of marriage in 2014. The divorce was finalized in 2016.

"For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again. I have my kids," she said. "What’s the point? And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to."

Paltrow met producer Brad Falchuk on the set of Glee in 2014, announced their relationship in the spring of 2015, and announced their engagement in January 2018. They were married in September.

"I’m very much the marrying kind," she added. "I love being a wife. I love making a home."

The couple was married in the Hamptons, with celebrity guests like Cameron Diaz, Robert Downy Jr., Jerry Seinfeld, Rob Lowe and Steven Spielberg in attendance. The night included lots of lush greenery, lanterns, wine, a string quartet, and of course lots and lots of Goop-y details.

Paltrow, who now spends most of her time as Goop CEO and mother to teens, seems more settled than ever. She told Entertainment Tonight that she and her husband don't have a prenup, and that they don't plan to have kids.