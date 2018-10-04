Barack and Michelle Obama aren't just the former president and first lady. They have also always been #RelationshipGoals for millions of Americans. Oct. 3 was their 26th wedding anniversary, and as usual, the political pair celebrated, in part by sending each other adorable messages on social media.

Barack's sweet anniversary message came first. He posted a picture of his wife in a plane with mountains and clouds in the background on Twitter. His message read, “Happy Anniversary, @MichelleObama. For 26 years, you’ve been an extraordinary partner, someone who can always make me laugh, and my favorite person to see the world with.”

A few minutes later, Michelle retweeted the sentiment and added her own response, which was somehow even cuter.

“Thank you @barackobama for 26+ years of love, trust, and respect - for being a man who always lifts up and honors me and our wonderful girls," she wrote on Twitter. "Each day I’m with you, I’m reminded of what a treasure you truly are to us all.”

As you might guess, this was far from the first time the Obamas have been sweet to each other on their anniversary. Last year, for their milestone 25th anniversary, Barack virtually crashed the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia with a video for his soul mate.

"The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is an incredible testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are," he said. "Not only have you been an extraordinary partner, not only have you been a great friend, someone who could always make me laugh, somebody who would always make sure that I was following what was right, you've also been an example to our daughters and the entire country."

It's unclear how else the Obamas celebrated, though they are often spotted out to dinner together around their birthdays, anniversaries and other events, so we're hoping they do something equally nice this year.