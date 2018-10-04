In what may well be one of the wildest celebrity stories of the year, the legitimacy of an interview EgyptAir claims Drew Barrymore allegedly conducted with Horus Magazine, the airline's in-flight magazine, is being called into question after quotes surfaced on the internet from the interview that didn't sound like Barrymore whatsoever. As the story has developed, its become clear that Barrymore didn't actually participate in the viral interview but honestly, the details here need to be read to be believed. Let's start at the beginning.

The interview (if it can be called that), recently published in Horus magazine, began raising eyebrows when alleged quotes the interview claims Barrymore made began surfacing on the internet. As reported by Bustle, suspicious quotes included the Charlie's Angels star responding to a question about the "status of women today" with this: "I cannot deny that women made a great achievement over past century; there is significant progress recorded by people who study women status throughout history."

The quote itself is a bit stiff and formal, but it's also nothing like what we've read or heard from Barrymore in the past, like when she spoke very casually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about the perils of online dating. The alleged quotes from Barrymore (and the text which accompanied the questionable interview) were curious enough to prompt writer, political analyst and EgyptAir passenger Adam Baron to take photos of the spread, captioning his tweet with: "This interview with Drew Barrymore in the Egypt Air in-flight magazine is, umm, surreal."

Aside from the alleged quotes from Barrymore, the text of the article was also problematic. It was riddled with grammatical errors, typos and some very presumptive — and downright sexist — statements, including this shocking opening paragraph (which you can also see pictured in Baron's tweet above): "Despite being unstable in her relationships most of her life, despite the several unsuccessful marriages and despite the busy life of stardom that dominated her life for several years; the beautiful American Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has recently decided to temporary [sic] take an unlimited vacation to play her most crucial role as a mother."

Of course, it didn't take Twitter users long to respond, many of whom implored Barrymore to sue.

Barrymore's reps have since issued a response, telling HuffPost that the actress “did not participate” in the interview and that her team is “working with the airline PR team.”

A source who is reportedly close to Barrymore spoke to People magazine, claiming, "This truly is an innocent translation job that somehow made it through the channels" but provided no comment on whether Barrymore actually did an interview with Horus magazine recently or any similar context around this issue.

Additionally, Aida Takla O’Reilly, the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — and the woman who allegedly conducted the interview, implying she spoke on the record as if she were Barrymore and for Barrymore —claimed on Wednesday that she did interview Barrymore but that EgyptAir was “authorized to edit the final version of the interviews."

Then again, it seems the confusion and controversy around this isn't settled with O'Reilly's tweets since the account the tweets were written on isn't verified, the spelling of Takla's name on Twitter differs from the spelling of her name in the Horus article and Barrymore's name is also misspelled.

At this point, we have no idea what to believe but goodness knows we hope this worrisome issue gets settled sooner rather than later.