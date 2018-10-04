Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa have welcomed their baby daughter into the world. The baby girl, born on Tuesday, Oct. 2, is named Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. Hudson announced the birth to her more than 9 million followers on Instagram on Wednesday, with three simple slides that share Rani Rose's birthday, her full name and the meaning behind her name.

More: Goldie Hawn Swam & Ate Doritos During Daughter Kate Hudson's Labor

"We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa," Hudson wrote over a pink background on the last slide. "Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor."

Loading...

The post was captioned simply with, "She's here," though Hudson also wrote, "Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

This is the first baby girl for Hudson, who has a 14-year-old son, Ryder Robinson, with ex-husband and Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, and a 7-year-old son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. Additionally, it's her first child with Fujikawa (and Fujikawa's first child ever).

In April, Hudson broke the news of her latest pregnancy with a video of her gender reveal moment in which the four members of her family popped balloons at the same time, revealing a cloud of pink confetti (and even more pink balloons).

"SURPRISE!!! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick," she wrote. "We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then [sic] just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."

Loading...

More: Surprise! Kate Hudson Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child

According to all reports, mama Hudson and Rani Rose are happy and healthy. As for us, well, we'll be over here eagerly awaiting the first look at little Rani that Hudson posts to her Instagram.