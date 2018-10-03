Brace yourselves, Sex and the City fans — a new revelation from Sarah Jessica Parker could mean both good news and bad news for our favorite fictional girlfriends. Spoiler alert? It concerns a potential third SATC movie.

Wait, what? We know. This could be big, and we’re not talking about Mr. Big.

So, here’s the 4-1-1. On Monday, Parker shared an Instagram post regarding a documenting she’ll be narrating about late fashion photographer Bill Cunningham. While the post didn’t really have anything to do with SATC, fans likely made the connection because Cunningham was considered a fashion icon.

And, you know, fans feel the same way about the SATC franchise.

Piggybacking on the post, a fan wrote in the comments, “You are still my hero. Please replace or write her out — Kim [Cattrall]/Samantha if she is not interested and bring back Sex and the City Movie #3. The fans need this.”

However, Parker responded, “Not sure if I can imagine doing another movie without her. X.”

Other fans chimed in, many making suggestions for writing Cattrall out of the storyline. Maybe Samantha should get married to a politico that the girls don’t approve of and fade out that way, one fan proposed.

Another insisted that only a death befitting Samantha’s wild character would do. “She would pass away in style,” the fan wrote. “A very ridiculous sexcapade accident in an amazing outfit. Maybe a sex swing is involved. Or one of those tantric retreats with some sort of yoga instructor. The opening scene would be her funeral and it would be fucking fabulous.”

TBH, none of that seems too far-fetched. After all, Samantha had experiences on the show with a sex swing (ouch!) and tantric sex. Plus, given her commitment to fashion at designer Javier’s funeral, we have no doubt Samantha’s send-off would indeed be fabulous.

Ideally, though, there would be no need to write Cattrall out because she would participate in a third movie. Sadly, that does seem unlikely given the ongoing rift between these two SATC stars.

Despite denying rumors for years of bad blood with Parker, Cattrall began to paint a different picture in 2017. In an interview with Piers Morgan, she claimed she had “never been friends” with the rest of the Sex and the City cast and that Parker “could have been nicer.”

Things continued to go downhill from there, with Cattrall ultimately calling Parker “cruel” and a “hypocrite” via an Instagram post. Parker, for her part, has continued to insist there is genuine love and affection among the SATC costars.

Other cast members seemed to voice support for Parker in the wake of Cattrall’s pointed comments, including Willie Garson (Stanford!) and Jason Lewis (Smith Jerrod).

“Listen, I would have to say that Sarah was always so lovely and such a consummate professional, and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them… and I’m going to stop there because I’ve got nothing good to say,” Lewis, who played Cattrall’s longtime lover on the show, told KTLA5 in Feb. 2018.

Maybe, just maybe, this recent comment from Parker will turn out to be the olive branch these two need to truly get to the friendly place fans always hoped they'd get to. Only time will tell.