The second time around seems to be the charm for Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. In fact, the couple is doing so well since reuniting earlier this year that — per a source reportedly close to the actor — wedding bells could be in their near future.

“Orlando doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future. Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful!” the source told People of a possible Bloom-Perry proposal.

What’s that old adage? If you love something, set it free — if it comes back to you, it’s meant to be? It would appear Bloom and Perry may be the living embodiment of this sentiment. After dating for a year, the couple split in February 2017.

But lo and behold, they were spotted together again (in the Maldives, no less) in January of this year. Since then, they’ve been photographed squeezing in quality time all over the globe. Tokyo, London, Greece — their love knows no bounds.

“This has been an amazing year for the relationship,” confirmed the source. “It’s like they needed to split and get back together again to get to this point.”

And could that point really include a wedding? Bloom and Perry have both been married once before — he to model Miranda Kerr and she to actor Russell Brand.

“He always said he would absolutely get married again, and it seems Katy could be it. They both seem very happy,” said the source.

As for Perry, her stance on marriage is unclear. In 2014, she explained during an interview with Cosmopolitan that, while difficult, her divorce from Brand did help her arrive at a better place for future relationships.

“A lot of therapy has happened and a lot of understanding and growth. Sometimes you have to go through all this shit to get your grips on life and figure out what the next boundaries in your love life are going to be,” she said. “You have to go through the mud in order to find that peaceful place. In the long run, it was necessary for me to have more of a teammate.”

Of course, she championed casual dating just last year, telling Vogue, “Everything doesn’t have to end in marriage.”

But, hey, a lot can happen in a year — Bloom and Perry’s history proves as much.