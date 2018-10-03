In recent months, Taylor Swift’s public appearances have been decidedly low-key: rare outings with her Brit boyfriend Joe Alwyn, charity meet and greets and, of course, concerts. But it looks as though things are about to ramp up in a big way, because Swift just made a major musical announcement: She is returning to the spotlight, and she’s doing it at the 2018 American Music Awards.

More: Taylor Swift Refused to Be Victim-Blamed at Her Sexual Assault Trial

Swift took to social media to share the news, posting a short video on Instagram. “Good morning, America. It’s Taylor. I just wanted to say that I am going to be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance,” she revealed.

However, her exciting news was interrupted when her beloved cat Meredith — who’d been sitting beside her — started to walk out of the frame, prompting Swift to joke, “Don’t be too excited about it. My God.”

Loading...

Swift reiterated the news about her big performance in the caption on the IG post, though. “I’m opening up the American Music Awards with a performance of ‘I Did Something Bad.’ Meredith is not excited, but I am. #AMAs.”

This will mark the singer’s first award show performance in three years — which is saying a lot considering she essentially used to be an award show staple. After going underground for a little bit, fighting off negativity connected to her alleged feud with Kanye West and returning triumphantly with Reputation — which includes tons of fanfare and a massively successful world tour — it's good to see Swift will be returning to the award show circuit too.

More: Taylor Swift Is the Target of Another Disturbing Invasion of Privacy

There's no word yet on what we can expect from her performance at the AMAs, but goodness knows we're beyond excited. We'll find out what she has in store when the AMAs air on Oct. 9.