With a father like in-demand actor Justin Hartley, who is currently starring on the plush primetime hit This Is Us, it isn’t surprising that his daughter, 14-year-old Isabella Hartley, would have Hollywood hounding her to get in front of the camera. But according to her dad, Isabella's already turning down agents — and for a good reason too.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Hartley described his daughter’s super-laid-back attitude toward celebrity. “She came to the This is Us premiere with me and my whole cast was there. It was really nice,” Hartley told DeGeneres, adding that his own agent struck up a conversation with Isabella that evening.

“He comes up to me afterward, and he goes, ‘Listen, I just want you to know, [I] straight-up offered your daughter representation because she’s got such a great personality, I think she’d be wonderful in this business,’” Hartley recounted.

Only Isabella is apparently a girl who knows what she wants — or, in this case, might not want.

“She was sort of like, ‘Yeah, um, well, there are a few things that I’m interested in. I’m not quite sure if I want to go down that road,’” Hartley said, to which he told his teen, “Babe, it took me years to get anyone to pay attention to me!”

While Hartley feigned jealousy (“But whatever, good for her — she’s too cool for school”), it’s clear he couldn’t be prouder of his little girl.

In 2016, he half-wished, half-predicted Isabella would be the exception to the norm where teenage rebellion is concerned, telling People, “I don’t know if this is going to be the one child in the history of the world that doesn’t have any problems, but I’m hoping that she is. Maybe she’s an alien. I’m not sure.”

He went on to say of her track record at that time, “She’s perfect. She gets straight As. It’s like the most amazing thing that I don’t know where the hell she got it from, but she’s really good.”

It seems as though Isabella may just be living up to her dad’s high expectations too. Earlier this summer (and two years after calling her a perfect alien), Hartley circled back around to his daughter during a new interview with People.

“She’s got pretty much everything,” he said. “I don’t know where she got it but she definitely has it and we’re very proud.”

Aw! These two really are daddy-daughter goals.