Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook just hit a mini-milestone in their marriage, and barring a bit of eyebrow maintenance, it seems like smooth sailing for these two.

Cuoco took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate three months of marital happiness with her hubs, posting a sweet photo of the couple. “Three months ???? ?? and a #mcm all rolled into one .. here’s to you my darling,” she captioned the photo.

Not one to be outdone by his bride, Cook posted his own tribute to their wedded bliss — albeit with a much more tongue-in-cheek post. In a candid video of the couple, Cuoco fusses over Cook’s face. When he playfully asks, “Why am I not good enough for you?” Cuoco retorts, “Your brows aren’t. You are.”

In the caption accompanying the Instagram video, Cook kids, “This video is just pure marriage, plain and simple. I believe there will be a time when @normancook looks at me with love. For the foreseeable future she only sees problems with my face??"

Since their equestrian-themed wedding in July, Cuoco and Cook have pretty much been killing the Instagram game with their cute newlywed shenanigans. On Saturday, Cuoco hinted at a future family when she posted a pic of the pair holding a baby and small dog. In the post’s caption, Cuoco called the experience “family practice” and joked that she was “already a helicopter mom.”

Last week, Cook affectionately poked fun at his wife because she couldn’t quite wrap her head around daylight savings time.

Not surprisingly, Cuoco has been celebrating the pair’s marriage on a regular basis. In August, she wrote, “How has it already been 2 months since this happened? Life is flying, enjoy every second … #kcsquared #mrtankcook the keeper of my [heart emoji]?.”

And on July 28, she commemorated their one-month mark, gushing, “Happiest one month married lovely hubby!”

Adorable, no? Here’s wishing Cuoco and Cook a million more celebratory Instagram posts. We can’t wait to see how they celebrate their love next month.