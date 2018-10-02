Time to breathe a sigh of relief! The first promo for The Conners has been released, and the beloved sitcom family seems every bit as endearing as they always have been.

After the original series star and creator Roseanne Barr was fired following a racist tweet earlier this year, the fate of the Roseanne reboot hung in the balance. But since the spinoff-spinoff The Conners got the go-ahead, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see how the series will look sans Barr.

More: The First Look at The Conners Has Arrived

If the first promo is anything to go by, it looks like ABC won't pretend like there's not an elephant in the room. In the first few moments of the promo, a narrator states, “Tuesday, October 16, there’s one thing on everyone’s mind.” When Laurie Metcalf’s Jackie laments, “There’s no place for the corn-holders,” the narrator quips, “No, that ain’t it.”

The big question, according to the narrator, is, “What’s next for the Conners?” And that’s spot on. What is next for America’s favorite blue-collar sitcom family now that their matriarch is gone?

Loading...

While the promo doesn’t address how the character of Roseanne will be written out, it does show the family moving forward.

As the song “Life Is a Highway” blares in the background, the clip shows Dan, Darlene, Becky, D.J., Jackie and the rest of the gang doing everything from playing cards to singing in church together. At one point, Jackie tells Darlene they need to discuss plans for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas — to which Darlene responds, “Oh, I say we follow the Conners’ tradition and spend every dime we have on Halloween and have nothing to be thankful for or buy gifts with.”

Yep, sounds like the Conners are officially back!

In regards to the fate of Barr’s character, her former costar John Goodman seemed to imply in an August interview with The Sunday Times that the family matriarch will be killed off. When asked how his character will be in The Conners, Goodman said, “I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.” This seemed to be confirmed later by Barr during an appearance on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show “Walk Away” in September, Barr when she confirmed as much: “Oh yeah, they killed her. They have her die of an opioid overdose.”

More: This Is What We Know About the Roseanne Spinoff & How the Internet Feels About It

The past may be a bit grim and the road to The Conners Oct. 16 premiere a tough one, but if anything, this new promo is teasing a bright future ahead for America's favorite blue-collar family — and we're loving it.