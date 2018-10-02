It has been 17 years since Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews first shared the screen in The Princess Diaries and later The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. But no matter how much time has passed since the two have worked together, it seems the friendship they forged while filming has not been forgotten. In fact, on Monday, Hathaway took a few minutes out of her day to share a special birthday message for Andrews on her Instagram account.

"The importance of grace; The knowledge that power is nothing without respect; Why one must have patience, positivity, perspective, manners, kindness, and humility Always, To everyone, (No exceptions); The joy in treating people as a gift rather than a burden; How far choosing gratitude can get you. If I know anything about any of this, It’s because I was lucky enough to have learned from the very best at the very beginning," Hathaway wrote.

"Happy Birthday Julie, Queen Eternal. All my love, Annie."

The beautiful caption was accompanied by a photo of Hathaway and Andrews from The Princess Diaries.

For those who haven't seen the film, Hathaway played Princess Mia Thermopolis, the granddaughter of Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Andrews) in the 2001 flick and its 2004 sequel. And though it's been 14 years since the last installment, fans are still hoping for The Princess Diaries 3.

Of course, a final Princess Diaries film is not out of the question. When director Garry Marshall died in 2016, friend and fellow Princess Diaries actor Hector Elizondo told Entertainment Tonight Marshall wanted the franchise to be a trilogy: "[Anne] was talking to Garry about doing a Princess Diaries 3. He was looking forward to being involved in that one way or another."

And last year, Andrews echoed a similar sentiment: "[T]here's always been talk" about a third movie, Andrews told Today. "It's a yes if they ask me," Andrews said. However, she also noted that she'd have to speak to Hathaway to see if she would be willing reprise her role.

(*Fingers crossed!*)

That said, for now, we will have to settle for sweet moments like this one — which to be honest aren't bad at all.