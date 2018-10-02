Jennifer Lopez has given us another reason to believe she and Alex Rodriguez have a relationship worth celebrating. While chatting with E! News during her last "All I Have" residency show at Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood, Jennifer Lopez revealed the former New York Yankees baseball player is super-supportive when it comes to her career.

"It's been something beyond my wildest dreams to have a partner who is so supportive and loving and really, really loves what I do and doesn't try to squash me in any way but tries to always raise me up," she told E! News in the interview published on Monday. "There's just something about having that type of love and support that makes you soar and that's what I think we try to be for each other and I just feel so lucky."

If you follow Rodriguez and Lopez's relationship, then you know he's constantly by her side and uplifting her in amazing ways. For example, on Saturday, Rodriguez shared an Instagram video of the two working out together before Lopez took the stage one last time for "All I Have."

Next to the video, A-Rod wrote,

"#AllIHave isn’t just the name of the show, it’s what she has given to her audiences every single night. That’s what makes her great. When she hits the stage, the audience gets her best effort. That was true on her first performance, will be true tonight and it has been that way every show in between. She is working as hard today as she does every day and it’s amazing to watch."

That's the same type of support Rodriguez gave when Lopez received the Video Vanguard award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and just one of the many times he made us understand why Lopez loves him so much.

After the show, he shared a video of J.Lo getting ready for the gig on Instagram and also praised her performance in a lengthy post.

"Words can’t express how proud I am of this incredible musical icon and pioneer," he wrote. "I was honored to be her presence tonight, and marvel and continue to be inspired by her every day. Congrats to one of the most gifted and hardest-working artists of this and any generation."

It's refreshing to see a man who finds a woman attractive for being powerful and successful. Rodriguez isn't scared of Lopez's accomplishments. The fact that he also wants to help her achieve success deserves a round of applause. The amount of pride Rodriguez has for Lopez shows how much he seriously loves her and, like J.Lo said, she is really lucky to have Rodriguez by her side.