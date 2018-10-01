Nicole Kidman has built her career on playing diverse characters and championing women in film, especially through her new production company, Blossom Films. At the 2018 Hollywood Film awards, she'll be honored for her achievements as an actor and producer when she receives the Hollywood Career Achievement Award at the 22nd annual ceremony.

Per a press release from the Hollywood Film Awards, Kidman was selected for the award because of "the versatility of her performances over the years, with characters as diverse and extraordinary as an aspiring television personality with a dark motive in Gus Van Zant's [sic] To Die For to the iconic and complicated Virginia Woolf in The Hours.... With three films coming out before the end of this year, Kidman has already received praise for her transformative performance in Karyn Kusama's Destroyer and in Joel Edgerton's Boy Erased."

The statement continues, "In addition to her chameleonic performances, Kidman is also being recognized for her career-long support of independent filmmakers, particularly women. Through her production company, Blossom Films, she has taken this to a new level. Among the many projects she has produced, last year's Big Little Lies was a phenomenon that entered not only the cultural, but the social zeitgeist."

Kidman's passion for her craft and the performances that it has led to (which ostensibly are part of the reason she's being honored) came through in a recent Marie Claire interview for their October cover story: "I get to live my life, but I get to go into other people’s lives too," she said, describing the empathy required to occupy her various roles. "They’re transient, but I absolutely live those lives.” She said that when it comes to making movies, "When I have the ability, I always choose to go back to that very basic, in-the-trenches filmmaking.”

This dedication to her craft has earned Kidman four Golden Globe Awards, two Emmy Awards, a British Academy Film Award and an Academy Award (making her the first female Australian actor to earn best actress, for her role in The Hours) and now, this latest hard-won and well-deserved accolade. We hope she's left space on her shelf for her Hollywood Career Achievement Award as well as the accolades she's sure to receive for her transformative performance in Destroyer, in theaters Dec. 25. The 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards take place on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.