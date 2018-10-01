Kingsman actor Taron Egerton is playing the role of a lifetime: Sir Elton John. In the upcoming biopic, Rocketman, which chronicles John's rise to fame ahead of the 1972 release of the film's titular song, Egerton transforms into a younger John so completely that in the film's first trailer, it's hard to believe that's not actually just John transformed back into a younger version of himself with some magic technology.

John is clearly already a big fan of both the film and Egerton's transformation and has been throwing his weight into helping promote Rocketman at every step. On Monday, John tweeted out the link to the first Rocketman trailer, writing, "Here it is, the official teaser trailer for #Rocketman! The epic musical fantasy arrives in cinemas Summer 2019."

On Friday, three days before he shared the trailer on Twitter, John shared the first photo of Egerton on the Rocketman set on Instagram. He wrote, "Hold onto your glasses, this is going to be a wild ride!! Here's Taron Egerton (portraying me!) on the set of the #Rocketman movie." He added a rocket ship emoji for good measure.

As John said, Rocketman is "an epic musical fantasy," elements of which can definitely be seen in this first trailer. In addition to the famous piano medley of the titular song playing over scenes of Egerton performing in John's signature glittery stage costumes and big glasses, the trailer also reveals moments inspired by the singer's life outside performing.

Although the film is fantastical in nature, it's also likely to be fairly accurate. John himself, along with his husband, David Furnish, are coproducing the film with Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn. Thus, John's incredible support for the film on social media makes sense — he's as invested in its success as everyone else, not just because it's a film portraying his own life.

Egerton is joined by some remarkable actors for Rocketman that only make us more excited to tune in: Jamie Bell, Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden, Gemma Jones and Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard. We're eager for more sneak peeks at the film, which hits theaters May 17, 2019.