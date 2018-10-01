Grey's Anatomy fans know that nothing is ever quite the way it seems on the long-running Shonda Rhimes show, especially now that the series is in its 15th season. During the two-hour season premiere on Sept. 27, it was revealed that Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver, who stepped back into a series regular position this season) is pregnant. Of course, viewers are already theorizing about who could be the father, as well as how likely it is that the story Teddy's telling is actually true.

As reported by Bustle, the obvious answer to the question, "Who's the father?" may not be so obvious. Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) traveled to Germany in season 14 to confess his feelings for Teddy and the two characters slept together before she ultimately decided she didn't want the complications of trying to pursue a relationship with him.

In the season 15 premiere, Teddy nervously revealed that she is 11 weeks pregnant and told Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), "This is so not me. I don't cry. Hormones are in control now. And I don't get pregnant by accident, I'm careful. But a man I loved came to Germany, and it was so hard to resist ... and I wasn't careful."

Obviously, fans are leaning into the idea that Owen is definitely the father of Teddy's child. The timing even fits; Bustle notes that one Reddit user calculated that it's been about three months since Teddy and Owen slept together. Since season 15 picked up right after season 14 left off, it's totally likely that Teddy got pregnant while Owen was in Germany last season.

However, Bustle also notes that another Reddit user is skeptical about the likelihood of Teddy conceiving a child naturally, given that she might be in her late 40s or early 50s based on her seniority at Grey Sloane Memorial Hospital in previous seasons. They posted, "Did Teddy go to some fertility specialist in Europe and do IVF or some kind of implantation?"

It's a fair point that would undermine Teddy's story about not being careful with a man she loved. If she was planning to get pregnant, could there have been another man in the picture while she was in Germany? Did sleeping with Owen derail her life in more ways than one? Whatever happens, this plot is certain to bring plenty of drama to Grey's Anatomy this season and we are so ready.