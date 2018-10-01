Jennifer Lopez has officially said goodbye to her Las Vegas residency show. After three years of "All I Have" performances at Planet Hollywood, Lopez finished her run at the iconic venue on Saturday with quite a few familiar faces in the crowd — and onstage — including Diddy, LL Cool J and, of course, Lopez's children and her partner Alex Rodriguez as well as his daughters.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the show, Lopez talked about the impact of doing her residency show, which grossed more than $100 million in ticket sales since 2016 and was seen by over 500,000 fans (including 200-plus celebrities).

“I thought it was just like another gig that I was going to do and it would be fine," Lopez said. "But, it actually turned out to be something so incredibly special and different and it's funny. It just taught me like when you approach things, you go ‘I’m going to make this the best show Vegas has ever seen.’ And when you're doing that in rehearsal from the beginning, you can actually make that happen.”

Following her final performance, Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood tweeted a special message for Lopez: "As your amazing #ALLiHAVE residency comes to an end, we want to thank you @JLo! You've inspired us, entertained us and brought us more fire than we ever imagined! We love you and can't WAIT to see what's next!"

Loading...

Lopez also received a special All I Have plaque from Mark Frissora, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, before she headed off to the after party with Rodriguez by her side.

Loading...

Although Lopez hasn't made any official statements about ending her residency, she has shared multiple photos and videos on her social media since Saturday, including videos and photos with audience members who won her #allihavefinal15 contest to join her onstage during the show.

Loading...

According to People, Lopez was joined onstage Saturday night by LL Cool J for a surprise duet. Also in the audience were rapper Ja Rule, former pro basketball player Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa, actor Tiffany Haddish, supermodel Ashley Graham and actor Anthony Anderson.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

During her usual cover of "I Hope You Dance," which she often dedicated to her twins, Lopez's backup dancers brought her children on the stage for an especially emotional moment.

In all her years of performing, Lopez has never disappeared from the public eye for long. Although her Las Vegas residency is over, she already has tons of new projects planned. Her new film, Second Act, hits theaters Dec. 14, and she is slated to play Rose Alvarez in the live TV production of the Broadway musical Bye Bye Birdie! on NBC next year. We're excited to see what else she has up her sleeve.