Dakota Johnson wants to help women — and if that means giving her personal phone number out to a crowd of thousands, so be it.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star took the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Saturday night, where she encouraged women to come forward with their stories.

Or, to be more precise, she extended a safe space in which women could come forward with their stories: her voicemail box.

“I want to help you — women and girls around the world — tell your story,” she told the crowd, then taking her iPhone out of her pocket. “This is my phone number. I want you to call me and tell me your story in a voicemail. Or I want you to send me a message at Dakota.johnson@globalcitizen.org and tell me what you’ve gone through as a woman or girl in the world that’s been suffering.”

The number Johnson shared was 212-653-8806.

Johnson reassured the crowd that language barriers wouldn’t be barriers at all. “If we don’t speak the same language, that’ ok. We have a team for that. We’ll translate it.”

Anticipating there would be those not of like mind who will take advantage of Johnson handing out her phone number, the actress also emphasized, “And if you’re going to threaten or hurt me, we have a team for that too.”

As for what specifically Johnson plans to do with the stories being shared, she promised the crowd she was going to “compile these stories and get them heard so I can amplify your voice.”

“Together,” she said, “we can achieve a world where she is equal.” You’ll get the same essential message if you call the number Johnson gave out at the festival, so it would certainly seem the actress intends to act on her words.

Other highlights of the Global Citizen Festival included performances by some of today’s hottest musicians, such as Shawn Mendes and Cardi B (her first since giving birth!). Shortly after Cardi B’s set, though, chaos ensued when loud noises frightened festival-goers — many of whom panicked, believing there was an active shooter in the area.

Johnson’s boyfriend, Chris Martin, took the mic shortly after to reassure the crowd that the noise was due to a fence barrier collapse.

“What happened is a barrier fell down. Of course it caused people to be frightened, but nobody is trying to hurt anybody,” the Coldplay singer told the crowd. “If you want to come back and you’re not too frightened by Hugh Jackman’s huge muscles and you wanna come back, this is the time. Slowly, gently, kindly to each other.”

The show continued, with Janet Jackson performing moments later.