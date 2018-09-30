Congrats are in order! Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk tied the knot this weekend at her home in the Hamptons, according to Entertainment Tonight.

News of Paltrow and Falchuk’s engagement first broke last November, although numerous reports claim the pair had actually been engaged for more than a year by that time. Wedding watch intensified as an arsenal of celebrity guests arrived at Paltrow and Falchuk’s April engagement party — including Kate Hudson, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Reese Witherspoon.

More: Gwyneth Paltrow's Engagement Party Was So Fancy & Formal

With a source telling ET just ahead of the nuptials that the couple had been “planning this wedding all year,” we all now wait as more details of the undoubtedly impeccable ceremony surface.

Here’s everything we know about Paltrow and Falchuk’s big day so far.

Paltrow had an unofficial wedding advisor

Loading...

Per an exclusive report via People, Paltrow leaned heavily on one particular person for wedding day advice: Cameron Diaz! “Cameron was very excited about Gwyneth’s wedding,” revealed People’s source. “Gwyneth has been giving her updates and asking for advice during the planning.”

As for what makes Diaz such a qualified wedding confidence, the source said, “Cameron pulled off a private wedding even though the media found out about it before. Gwyneth wanted the same privacy.”

Seinfeld hosted the rehearsal dinner

The wedding festivities kicked off Friday night with an intimate rehearsal dinner. Per People, the fete was held at the Hamptons home of Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica. The Seinfelds are reportedly longtime neighbors and close friends to Paltrow.

The groom arrived in (laid-back) style

Falchuk and Paltrow are known for being laid-back and fun-loving, and their big day proved no different. A source told RadarOnline of the groom’s arrival on Saturday, “He was driving himself in a Jeep. He had a huge smile on his face. He looked really happy.”

Guests included many Hollywood A-listers

Loading...

Although initial reports suggested Paltrow and Falchuk were planning an intimate wedding with around 20 loved ones, the actual day included around 75 guests, according to E! News.

Among those guests were Hollywood heavy-hitters like Paltrow’s Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan, Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw, Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff, the Seinfelds and Cameron Diaz with her husband Benji Madden.

Spielberg is said to have served as the unofficial videographer of the day, walking around filming guests and happenings using a handheld video camera.

Everything turned out perfectly Goop-y

As you might expect from the maven of Goop, Paltrow’s wedding sounds as though it was picture perfect.

A string quartet serenaded guests as they sipped cocktails. When it came time for the ceremony, guests were ushered toward the front of a house, where the couple said their vows underneath a tent situated below a huge tree in the front yard. They stood under an archway adorned with greenery and surrounded by glowing lanterns, per E! News.

More: Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids Look Ridiculously Grown Up in New Photo

At the reception, which was held in a separate tent in the backyard, guests sat at long, dark wooden tables. Tall, elegant votive candles and floral centerpieces consisting of ivory and wine blooms topped the tables.

The couple wears matching wedding bands

Loading...

On Sunday, Paltrow made her Mrs.-status social media official by posting a captionless photo on Instagram of her hand atop Falchuk’s. The photo reveals they now wear matching wedding bands — delicate, simple and gold.