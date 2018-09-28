What's better than celebrating major milestones with friends? Reese Witherspoon ended her cross-country tour promoting her new book, Whiskey In a Teacup, at Joanna and Chip Gaines' Magnolia Market center in Waco, Texas on Wednesday. She celebrated the conclusion to her book tour and her exciting new release with Gaines and Today cohost, Jenna Bush Hager.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Hager chatted with Witherspoon at her Texas tour stop about her new book, which recounts her childhood spent growing up in the south. To get in the spirit of the event, Hager shared a photo of herself, her sister Barbara Bush and her mom Laura Bush posing with their copy of Whiskey In a Teacup and wearing hot rollers in their hair. Witherspoon offers advice on how best to employ this time-honored southern hairstyle technique in her book.

In her caption, Hager wrote, "Y’all, @reesewitherspoon wrote this book about strong southern women, one we’ve never needed more. I’m leaving my ladies and coming for you, Reese! X PS: my mom does her hair like this EVERY am!"

Hager wasn't the only one sharing photos from the night. After the event, Gaines, Witherspoon and Hager posed for a photo in front of the silos at Magnolia Market. Gaines shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, "Fun night with these beautiful ladies! What an honor to host @reesewitherspoon for her #whiskeyinateacup book tour tonight at the Silos."

Witherspoon's book not only talks about her childhood but includes tips from her grandmother Dorothea about how to infuse southern charm into every part of life.

"My grandmother Dorothea always said that it was a combination of beauty and strength that made Southern women ‘whiskey in a teacup,’" Witherspoon wrote in the book description. "We may be delicate and ornamental on the outside, she said, but inside we’re strong and fiery."

Witherspoon's night out with Gaines and Hager may have been an official event for her book tour, but it seems like they all had a fantastic time. In addition to writing and promoting Whiskey In a Teacup, Witherspoon has been hard at work on Big Little Lies season two, the HBO series she produces and stars in, plus several other projects. She's a busy bee, so we're glad she had a chance to spend time with friends in the midst of all her hard work.