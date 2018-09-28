Here comes the bride! It looks like Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk may be tying the knot this weekend at their home in the Hamptons. Although it was rumored that their April engagement party was actually a wedding ceremony, the two are allegedly saying their vows in the next couple of days, but details are scant.

Harper's Bazaar reports that two sources who are close to the couple confirmed that the wedding will take place this weekend, in a private and intimate ceremony. If true, we'll have confirmation of a few details that have been circulating as rumors all summer: an autumn Hamptons wedding, with an alleged guest list of just 15 to 20 close loved ones.

Per Harper's Bazaar, it's likely that Paltrow will share photos and details of the wedding ceremony in her lifestyle publication, Goop, which is how she tends to announce major relationship milestones. In 2014, when she and ex-husband Chris Martin "consciously uncoupled," she told the world through a personal letter from the editor. In January, Paltrow confirmed rumors of her engagement to Falchuk when the two posed for a romantic cover shoot for the quarterly magazine.

Since announcing their engagement, Paltrow has gone on a bachelorette trip, she and Falchuk have celebrated with their celebrity friends and they've gone on vacation with all of their children (Falchuk has three children from a previous marriage and Paltrow has two from her marriage to Martin). Capping off their year with a Hamptons wedding — and then, potentially, a romantic honeymoon — would certainly make 2018 a banner year for this couple.

Per Harper's Bazaar, Paltrow and Falchuk began their relationship in 2014 on the set of Glee, the Fox dramedy he cocreated with Ryan Murphy when Paltrow was a recurring guest star on the musical series. The couple took their relationship public when they attended the 2015 Scream Queens premiere.

We're dying to know all the details of Paltrow and Falchuk's nuptials because this wedding is sure to be beautiful. However, we totally respect their desire for a private, intimate ceremony that doesn't involve paparazzi or other uninvited guests. However long it takes for details to emerge, we wish this couple the best.