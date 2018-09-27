In the final teaser trailer for House of Cards' sixth and final season, new president Claire Underwood (played by Robin Wright) is a force to be reckoned with. Now that her late husband, Frank Underwood (played by Kevin Spacey, who was fired from the series after he was accused of sexual misconduct in late 2017), is dead, Claire is ruling the White House, and she has no time for the whims of men.

From the moment you hit play on this trailer, you'll see that it's jam-packed with information about what we can expect for the final season. Framed around a speech to a group of soldiers, it shows Claire speaking about her first 100 days as president, recalling her husband's false promises and refusing to give into pressure to fulfill those promises now that he's dead.

“Here’s the thing: Whatever Francis told you the last five years, don’t believe a word of it. It’s going to be different for you and me," she tells the soldiers. At another point, speaking privately in an office of the White House, she says, “The reign of the middle-aged white man is over.”

It's also clear from the trailer that Claire's reign is not without its problems. At one point, the back passenger window of a car she's riding in is hit with gunfire while an unidentified man says in a voice over, “We’ve got to get this woman out of there.”

Despite the apparent danger to her person (and her presidency), Claire refuses to back down. “I’m not going to be told what to do anymore," she insists. It's a powerful statement, even from a fictional female president, but it's no less than what we would expect from Wright's character, who was a powerhouse long before she took on the only starring role in House of Cards.

In previous trailers, we learned about Frank's untimely death and got a first glimpse at Wright taking over the White House. We won't know just how fraught things are until the series returns to Netflix on Nov. 2, but we are so ready to see Wright run the show on her own terms, without apology.