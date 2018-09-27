Throughout its run, Game of Thrones has always divided fans over which of its myriad characters deserve the Iron Throne of Westeros. As we approach the eighth and final season, slated to premiere sometime in the first half of 2019, news about what's to come is few and far between, as HBO is keeping details firmly under wraps. However, a new comment from star Sophie Turner has us feeling especially worried about the series finale and what it might mean for some of our faves as well as their futures.

While promoting the newly released trailer for her upcoming X-Men franchise film, Dark Phoenix, Turner told IGN that, depending on how fans feel about certain characters, their reactions to the finale may vary dramatically.

“I think, you know, as an actor it was really satisfying — I think for everyone, everyone’s storylines — to be able to act out the way that it all ends," Turner said. "It was really satisfying for us. Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans? I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think. I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking…”

She also said there were "a lot of tears" during filming, which makes sense. The cast of Thrones has been deep in these characters for nearly a decade, and many of Turner's costars — including Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and Nathalie Emmanuel — have commented on their intense feelings over the show coming to an end.

However, Turner's comment might just be the most interesting and indicative quote we get from a series star before the show returns next year. We already know the finale is going to be epic, but to learn that Turner thinks fans will be so divided has us on the edges of our seats.

In her interview with IGN, Turner also said her character, Sansa Stark, will go on a serious journey in season eight. "She kind of takes ownership over who she is and what she stands for," Turner said. "Over the course of the series she’s been completely unaware of what she wants, where she wants to be, who she really is, and at the end of this season, I feel she is the most self-assured character in the show."

This news sounds great for Sansa fans and possibly for fans of the Stark family as a whole. But what does that mean for the rest of the series and its characters? Who will live and who will die? How many boxes of tissues do we need to bulk-buy before 2019? From Turner's comments, it sounds like we should be prepared for absolutely anything.