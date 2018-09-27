Almost a year into their relationship, Dakota Johnson has finally confirmed that she is in fact dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin — sort of. The notoriously private couple has done their best to keep their romance out of the public eye, although photos of them together and their apparently matching infinity symbol tattoos have kept media and fans abuzz since late 2017.

In the November cover story for Tatler, Johnson talks about her upcoming film Suspiria, her famous family and her experiences going to therapy since she was a toddler. She also responds to a direct question about her relationship with Martin.

In the interview, Johnson tells Tatler, "I'm not going to talk about it. But I am very happy." It may be a succinct answer, but it's certainly more than she or Martin has said for the entire duration of their relationship. Needless to say, we want to know more details but we'll respect Johnson's right to talk about it (or not) as much as she wants.

Johnson may be keeping details to herself, but fellow celebrities have been gushing about her relationship with Martin for the last several months. E! News reported in May that Diane Keaton spoke openly about the couple's appearance at Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party during an appearance on DeGeneres' talk show in February.

Keaton remarked, "I'm gonna talk about Chris Martin. He was with Dakota [Johnson], right? They're a couple. Got it? So, what I'm saying is, he's gorgeous. That face got better with time."

Similarly, Johnson's mother, actor Melanie Griffith, told People magazine in May about her thoughts on her daughter's new beau: "I adore him! But she is very private about her life and I respect that."

Despite keeping things quiet, it would seem Johnson and Martin are happy together, and that's truly all that matters in our book.