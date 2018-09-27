In the lead-up to the Grey's Anatomy season 15 premiere, casting changes have dominated headlines about the new season. With new faces and returning favorites arriving all the time at Grey Sloan Memorial, it seems like anything is possible when it comes to past characters visiting the Seattle hospital. Sara Ramirez, who left the show in 2016, says even she wants to make a return appearance, which would be amazing.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ramirez said, "For the record @CBS has been nothing but gracious and generous to me. They are open to Callie coming back! The ball is in @ABCNetwork‘s court."

Ramirez is currently a series regular on the CBS drama Madame Secretary, which is allegedly the reason she hasn't made a return appearance on Grey's Anatomy since she left the show in season 12. Her Grey's character, Callie Torres, moved to New York to be with her then-girlfriend, which certainly left the door open for a potential return.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes said in an August Instagram Q&A that the series tried to get Ramirez to return for the season 14 finale, which marked the departure of her on-screen love interest, Jessica Capshaw (who plays Arizona Robbins).

"We tried," Rhimes said at the time. "CBS has a hold of her. Because she is on another show, and we can't get her. But we love her. Always. This is her home. Come home Callie."

Ramirez's tweet suggests this isn't the case at all. The Hollywood Reporter also notes that the general rule of thumb for series regulars is that they can appear in up to three episodes of another show, which would mean that Ramirez can definitely play Callie again, just not for a long stretch of time.

It's unclear what prompted Ramirez's tweet, especially given that Rhimes' Q&A took place over a month ago, but what is clear is that Ramirez apparently wants to play Callie Torres again. According to her replies on Twitter, fans would be thrilled to have her back.

In response to Ramirez's tweet, one fan wrote, "This is genuinely the best news I've seen on this platform in months. Yaaaay!!!!!"

Several others said Grey's needs to bring back both Ramirez and Capshaw so Callie and Arizona can finally have their happy ending.

The upcoming 15th season of Grey's will be the first without Capshaw. In the season 14 finale, Arizona left Seattle to move to New York with her daughter, Sofia, so Sofia could live in the same city as Arizona and her other mother, Callie. Arizona also revealed that Callie is now single as well, which seemed to indicate that the formerly married couple might be able to try again.

Grey's Anatomy season 15 is shaping up to be the most epic season yet, even without the potential return of one of the series' most beloved characters. The series returns on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c on ABC, and we can't wait to see what's in store.