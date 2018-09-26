Ever since the Grey's Anatomy season 15 trailer dropped, fans have been wondering if Meredith and DeLuca will form a romance — you know, since they were seen making out in bed together. Well, in an interview Giacomo Gianniotti (DeLuca) did with Entertainment Tonight, which was published on Tuesday, he sure makes it sound like the footage of the Seattle-based doctors isn't a fantasy but reality. Actually, according to Gianniotti, the two are "building some romance."

"What is going on? We don’t really know," Gianniotti told ET about Meredith and DeLuca. But he was kind enough to reveal some juicy tidbits about their potential relationship.

"Last season in the finale, they shared this drunken kiss," he recalled. For those who don't remember, a drunken DeLuca kissed Meredith at Jo and Alex's wedding in the season 14 finale, but she turned him down.

Gianniotti continued, telling ET, "We didn’t know what it meant but there was something there. Meredith kind of pushed it off and it’s something we’ve been revisiting in this season."

As for that hot and steamy kiss between Meredith and DeLuca seen in this season's trailer, Gianniotti dished, "I think we’re going to see something blossoming between them: A friendship? A friendship that could be more? At the moment, we don't know. We're only on the sixth episode. We are definitely building some romance, but to what degree, I don’t know."

"Building some romance"? It sure sounds like Meredith and DeLuca are going from friends and coworkers to lovers and a possible couple. So, will he become Meredith's new love?

As Grey's executive producer Krista Vernoff told TV Line in July, this season of the ABC drama has been dubbed "the season of love." Vernoff also told TV Line in August, "But as the showrunner, I can confirm for you that Meredith Grey is very much a part of our Season of Love." The showrunner even said, "The question this season is not 'Will Meredith Grey find love again,' but 'With whom will she find love?'"

Fans, get ready, because Meredith and DeLuca could be a real possibility. However, viewers will just have to wait until the two-hour Grey's Anatomy season 15 premiere airs on Thursday, Sept. 27 to find out more.