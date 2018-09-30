Halloween is almost here, and where better to get some couple costume inspiration than from your favorite Hollywood power couples? These celebs know how to wear a costume, and whether they're sexy or silly, they're definitely memorable. Not only did they pull out all the stops with their looks, they even took the extra step to coordinate with their partner. From Batman and Robin to Beauty and the Beast and even Hillary and Bill Clinton, these celebs know how to get their Halloween on.

Of course, you don't have to pull a Heidi Klum every year to be the life of the Halloween party. Some of these celebs keep their costumes surprisingly simple. The coordination is key, especially when the kids get involved. Family Halloween costumes are a whole other level of adorableness.

Here are some of the best celebrity Halloween couple costumes of the past few years.

Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady

For Halloween 2017, football superstar Tom Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bündchen, were the perfect millennial snack pairing: avocado and toast.

Josh Duhamel & Fergie

Former couple Fergie and Josh Duhamel went all out for Halloween 2013, when they dressed as Día de Los Muertos skeletons.

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.

For Halloween 2017, '90s power couple Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. channeled the '80s classic Pretty in Pink, dressing as the characters played by Molly Ringwald and John Cryer, respectively.

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson

Never ones to disappoint, Jessica Simpson and hubby Eric Johnson put together some great costumes in 2015 to re-create a memorable moment from National Lampoon's Vacation.

Chrissy Teigen & her daughter, Luna

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter, Luna, remixed the couple costume into something super adorable in 2017, with Teigen dressing up as Carmen Miranda and little Luna dressing up as one of the pieces of fruit that would have gone on Miranda's headdress.

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were queen and king of the disco for Halloween 2017 with their spot-on '70s costumes.

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan captioned the 2016 family Halloween pic, "Two belles and a beast."

Mark Ballas & BC Jean

Mark Ballas and BC Jean channeled their inner rockers in 2015 as Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.

Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West

In 2012, back when they were dating, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West dressed up as Catwoman and Batman.

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and her partner, Tristan Thompson, went all out to re-create the instantly recognizable looks of Game of Thrones characters Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo for Halloween 2017.

Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich made the perfect Felicity Shagwell and Austin Powers back in 2014.

Nick & Vanessa Lachey

Nick and Vanessa Lachey got the whole family involved for their adorable Frozen movie costume in 2016.

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

For Halloween 2016, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka dressed as Charlie Chaplin and Groucho Marx and dressed their kids as Marilyn Monroe and James Dean.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom went all out as Bill and Hillary Clinton for Halloween 2016.

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi & Jionni Lavalle

Snooki and her family looked picture-perfect as Star Wars characters for Halloween 2015.

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

"When you make your whole family dress up as the characters from the movie you're in…" Justin Timberlake wrote in 2016.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy made a picture-perfect group as Barbie and Ken dolls in 2016.

Kim Kardashian & Jonathan Cheban

Longtime besties Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban looked so good as '70s-era Cher and Sonny Bono for Halloween 2017.

