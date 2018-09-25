As if we weren’t all super-excited about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, Mother Monster just gave fans one more reason to buy those advance tickets to this moment in cinema history. So, clear your schedule for the next few minutes, find a quiet space and listen to the teaser Gaga just dropped of another ballad in the movie.

More: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born Is Struck By Literal Lightning

Presumably titled “Is That Alright?”, the song is pretty much exactly what you’d expect: powerful, poignant and emotional. And yet, despite knowing it would be stellar prior to clicking play, it’s still surprising just how stellar it would really be.

Loading...

Let’s consider, for a moment, the lyrics: “Life is so simple, a little boy, a little girl, laughing and loving, trying to figure out the world. I want you to look right in my eyes, to tell me you love me, to be by my side. I want you at the end of my life, I want to see your face, wanna fall with grace at the moment I die…. Is that alright?”

Wow. Like, wow. Let us also point out the genius in the fact that the teaser clip featuring this song fades to black with big gold letters informing viewers the soundtrack for A Star Is Born will be available Oct. 5 (the same day the film drops).

Even better, because 2018's A Star Is Born is the latest in a long line of A Star Is Born musical films (three versions have been previously made), there's still more amazing music to come. In addition to “Is That Alright?” and the already buzzed-about “Shallow,” the soundtrack will apparently also include tracks called “Maybe It’s Time” and “I’ll Never Love Again.”

More: Lady Gaga Is Already Planning a New Chapter of Her Career

In case you’re just coming onto the A Star Is Born scene, we’ll give you the quick rundown. In the film Cooper (who also directs) stars as established country music singer-songwriter Jackson Maine. He “discovers” then-unknown talent Ally, played by Gaga. And because sometimes dreams really do come true, the film also stars Sam Elliott as Jackson’s brother and Dave Chappelle as his best friend.

As you may have deduced from the teaser trailers released so far, Cooper’s Jackson and Gaga’s Ally become involved. While the film is about the dynamics of that relationship and the ways in which fame and artistic pursuit intersect with love, A Star Is Born’s driving force is, at the end of the day, its music.

Loading...

According to Vulture writer Nat Jones, who screened the film at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its release, the power of that music is somehow magnified when you watch it spill out of the big screen.

Discussing whether Gaga’s seminal performance of “Shallow” in the movie trailer is as good in theater, Jones replied, “Maybe better? I’m not ashamed to admit that I teared up a bit. Cooper and Gaga have a lot of chemistry, and this moment is the payoff for all their first-act flirtation. They have sex later, but the movie doesn’t linger on it — singing together onstage is the real consummation.”

More: Where Did Lady Gaga Get Her Stage Name?

Go on, Warner Bros, take all our money. We'll be flinging it at your in order to get in the theater to see this tragic, beautiful film, music and all, when it hits theaters on Oct. 5.