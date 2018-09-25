On Tuesday, Bill Cosby was sentenced to serve three to 10 years in prison after drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, CNN reported. The sentencing comes on the heels of an April 2018 verdict, which found the former comedian guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, and while the crime happened 14 years ago, the statute of limitations on assault cases in Pennsylvania is 12 years. Constand filed criminal charges on December 30, 2015 — just before the limitations window was slated to expire.

Constand is not the only woman to accuse Cosby of assault; dozens of women have come forward and spoken out about his predatory behavior, with the most notable moment happening in New York Magazine in 2015, when more than 30 women came forward with allegations against him. However, Constand's case was the only one that Cosby was tried for due to the statute of limitations.

According to The New York Times, when reading his verdict, Judge Steven T. O'Neill told Cosby his time had come: “It is time for justice, Mr. Cosby. This has all circled back to you. The day has come. The time has come.” He also added, “[F]allen angels suffer most.”

Attorney Gloria Allred seemed pleased with the decision, issuing a statement on television that was subsequently tweeted out by Fox News. In short, Allred stated, "We're glad that judgment day has finally come for Mr. Cosby."

And several celebrities have echoed similar sentiments.

However, not everyone is happy with his sentencing. Some, like Amber Tamblyn, believe Cosby got nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

It should be noted that the maximum sentence Cosby could have received was five to 10 years. That said, Cosby was taken straight to prison, as his request for bail has been denied, and he must immediately register as a sexually violent predator.

In a statement from earlier today, Constand remarked that Cosby’s "decades-long reign of terror as a serial rapist is over," according to CNN, and that sentiment seems to be one shared by numerous women, if the reactions they’re posting on Twitter and as we’ve seen here are any indication.

This is a developing story. New information will be added as it becomes available.