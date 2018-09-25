The wedding plans of Bachelor in Paradise alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon continue to progress, with the reality TV couple even starting to nail down their guest list. Although they aren’t giving too much away, the happy couple did just reveal to Us Weekly that they’ve invited a major Hollywood husband-and-wife duo, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, to attend!

You may be thinking, “Hmm, how do Iaconetti and Haibon even know Kunis and Kutcher?” Well, in short, they don’t — technically. But as any loyal Bachelor Nation viewer knows, the A-listers are big fans of the franchise. In 2017, they even appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season to help the then-Bachelorette host the ultimate challenge in “husbandry.”

At the time, Kunis and Kutcher revealed to People magazine, “Monday nights for us are white wine, vodka tonic, Bachelor or Bachelorette.”

Considering both couples love participating in charitable events and all four are celebs, it’s not altogether surprising they would bump into one another at an event and, considering all this Bachelor Nation love, that a connection might be felt from a least one person in the group. During that fateful run-in, Haibon recalls that he and Iaconetti capitalized on Kutcher and Kunis’ love for the franchise while striking up a conversation with them.

“They’re Bachelor fans. They’ve talked about us publicly, personally multiple times,” Iaconetti added. “So we know all we had to do was make eye contact with them. When we did, it was like all our dreams came true. Ashton was like, ‘No way!’ He got so stoked.”

Kunis proved to be pretty “stoked” too. “Mila was like, ‘Don’t even tempt us with inviting us to the wedding because we’ll actually take you up on the offer,” Iaconetti said, with Haibon revealing, “We’re like, ‘Don’t you worry, we’re inviting you.’”

Wait, could this really happen? It would obviously be a reality TV dream come true if it did — and it’s not entirely outside of the realm of possibility. According to Iaconetti, they’ve already tasked their wedding planner with adding Kunis and Kutcher to the guest list. “We’re like, ‘OK… you’ve got to find their address,’” she joked.

If nothing else, though, at least Iaconetti and Haibon got a fun story and a killer selfie with the famous couple out of the unexpected meeting.

We're not sure if Kutcher and Kunis will accept, but this much is certain: if they do RSVP to attending Iaconetti and Haibon’s wedding ceremony, we’re definitely going to need a televised special officiated by Chris Harrison. Unless, of course, either Kunis or Kutcher is ordained, in which case, they should absolutely do the honors.