Kelly Ripa routinely defends herself against social media trolls, and their latest attack on her might be the most ridiculous yet.

Over the weekend, an Instagram hater made the unsolicited observation that the Live With Kelly and Ryan host looked too old for her husband, Mark Consuelos. Granted, they are both 47 years old — and Ripa looks stunning, per the norm. Is this really where we are as a society, people?

More: Kelly Ripa Is Still Battling Rude, Body-Shaming Trolls on Instagram

While Ripa doesn’t feel compelled to respond to every rude remark or wild accusation lobbed at her on the internet, she does take specific care to address the ones she finds especially problematic.

And her clapback to this ageist troll is classic Ripa perfection.

Loading...

But first, a bit of exposition. On Friday, Consuelos posted a photo on Instagram in which he is holding up a #HeForShe sign. “Now more than ever,” the Riverdale star captioned the photo, “We should want to live in a world where we’re all equal. That’s why I’m partnering with @HeForShe — to champion real change in gender equality.”

Among the thousands of fans who showed up to comment on Consuelos’ photo was Ripa, who wrote to her husband, “You make me proud @instasuelos.”

More: Kelly Ripa Claps Back at Haters Criticizing Her Family Vacation

While this entire moment — a male in Hollywood openly advocating for the #HeForShe movement, Ripa supporting her husband — could have simply lived on as a shiny, happy minute in time, a troll couldn’t help but interject. “@KellyRipa yes he is so handsome but you need to go Kelly you look to old for him,” they wrote, adding, “sorry but you do.”

But Ripa didn’t feel like taking the high road on this occasion and, hey, we don’t blame her. “You need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie,” Ripa clapped back. “As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband. Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope.”

Fans were living for Ripa’s comeback, cheering on the television host for standing up for herself. Sadly, she's gotten adept at doing so in recent years due to the fact that trolls come at Ripa for all manner of absurd reasons.

Loading...

Earlier this year, another hater suggested she was too old to wear a bikini (strange, is there an expiration date on the tag or something?). And tragically, just as is the case with this current troll, the person doing the insulting appeared to be a fellow female.

More: Kelly Ripa Was Shamed for Wearing a Bikini Because She's Too Old, & We Can't

As a fan who came to Ripa's defense pointed out, women should "lift each other up, not tear each other down." But, until we're all on the same page, perhaps this particular hater will serve as a cautionary tale — don't send for Ripa, because she will come for you.