This Is When Making a Murderer Season 2 Returns to Netflix

Good news, Making a Murderer fans: Netflix has announced the premiere date for season two, and the best part is that you won't have to wait long. In fact, according to Variety, the second installment of the documentary series will debut on October 19 — mere weeks from when we're telling you this. For true crime fans, the excitement is real.

On Tuesday, the Making a Murderer team posted a teaser announcement to their Twitter, confirming the premiere date of season two with a short video hinting that the coming episodes will focus on the seemingly unwinnable fight central figures, Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey, face as they attempt to overturn their sentences.

As for season two, the show is slated to pick up right where the captivating season one left off. As series creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos tell Variety, in this new season they will be following Avery, Dassey, their families and their legal teams once more.

“Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice,” Ricciardi and Demos said. “Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit. We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”

Since Avery and Dassey's 2007 conviction in the Teresa Halbach murder trial, there have been some notable turns in the case. In 2016, Judge William Duffin ruled that Dassey's confession to police concerning the 2005 rape and murder of Halbach was coerced. As such, Dassey's legal team tried to appeal his conviction. However, in December 2017, the full 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that Dassey's confession was voluntary — and his sentencing stood. Dassey's lawyers attempted to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, but in June the court declined to hear it.

There's also been a lot of talk about suppressed evidence that could not only prove Avery and Dassey's innocence but may point to another suspect. In July, Rolling Stone reported that Avery's lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, submitted a 599-page filing that "asks that the Wisconsin Circuit Court in Manitowoc County allow her to supplement Avery’s current appeal with previously suppressed evidence," namely a "CD-ROM containing 2,449 pages of data downloaded from the Dassey family’s laptop computer." However, on September 7, the Sheboygan County Circuit Court judge overseeing Steven Avery's case denied the motion, according to the Post Crescent.

Whatever is next for Avery and Dassey — and season two of Making a Murderer — remains to be seen and we're already very curious to see it.