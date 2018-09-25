The This Is Us season three premiere is so close we can taste it. To hold fans over until they can once again see the Pearsons in action, here is a sneak peak from the new episode that airs on Tuesday evening.

In the new teaser shared by E! News on Monday, Beth's exact reaction to Zoe and Kevin is put on full display. While talking with Randall in their kitchen, Beth says to her husband, "Now I'm sure of it. Your brother and my cousin are knocking boots." Randall asks, "Whatchu talking about, Beth?"

Beth hilariously replies, "It's an expression from the '90s. It means that they are having sex." Randall answers, "I'm familiar with the expression, woman, I'm just asking why you're so positive."

Beth's reply? "Because I know." Randall stops her right there and says, "But you don't."

Then, Beth delivers such a Beth line that will make fans literally laugh out loud. She asks Randall to please talk to his brother and, "Tell him to get the hell off of Beth's cousin before I kill you in the face!"

Oh, Beth. She really is the best, isn't she?

Their conversation gets even better when Randall tells Beth he will not do that, especially when they don't have "evidence to prove it." He pleads with Beth to please not say anything, because it's his birthday and they are all celebrating later that same night. Randall even goes as far to say to Beth, "It is my birthday and I need you to swear to it on Oprah."

Initially, Beth tells him no, but eventually she gives in and swears on Oprah. However, as soon as Randall leaves the kitchen, she says to herself, "Even Gayle lets Oprah down sometimes."

This just might be Beth's greatest season yet.

Based on a first look from the season three premiere shared on Sept. 9, Beth definitely didn't keep her promise to Randall. She's seen walking up to Zoe and Kevin at what appears to be Randall's birthday party (based on the balloons in the background) and says heatedly, "You two are knocking boots." In the same sneak peek, Beth tries to talk to Kevin and Zoe separately and to say she's mad is an understatement.

It's no secret that Beth wouldn't be happy about her cousin and brother-in-law as a couple. Everyone knows how Beth feels about Kevin. At the end of August, Susan Kelechi Watson also admitted Beth wasn't going to take too kindly to Zoe and Kevin. "She probably thinks it's not a good idea," the star said in a clip shared on the This Is Us YouTube page. "To Beth, worst case scenario is they get together."

Fans can see how the Beth-Zoe-Kevin situation plays out in its entirety soon enough. This Is Us season three premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9/8c on NBC.