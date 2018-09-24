Next year, the Las Vegas entertainment scene will witness the end of an era. After 15 years of performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Céline Dion is saying goodbye to her longtime residency at the casino and will end her current run of shows in June 2019. This is a massive announcement, not just for Dion but for her team and her fans as well.

"Celine Dion has announced that her current residency at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas will end on June 8, 2019," Dion's team wrote on the caption of her Instagram post. Then they quoted Dion herself: "I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run. Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades. It's been an amazing experience and I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years."

She added, "Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special."

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Dion is currently in the midst of her second Las Vegas residency, "Céline," which premiered in 2011. Her first residency, "A New Day..." ran from 2003 to 2007. Since 2003, she has performed 1,089 shows for 4.5 million fans at the desert venue.

“What an extraordinary part of our lives these shows have been,” John Meglen, co-CEO of Concerts West/AEG Presents, told ET. “Celine took such a leap of faith, made such a big bet on Las Vegas when she decided to perform A New Day… all those years ago. And look what she’s done…she has changed the landscape of entertainment in Las Vegas. What she started, as a crazy idea that didn’t make sense to a lot of people, has now become the norm. Now everyone wants to perform a residency in Las Vegas! All of us have Celine to thank for really making Las Vegas the entertainment capital of the world.”

ET notes that Dion returned to her current residency in May after canceling several shows to recover from an ear surgery. At the time, she told the outlet, "The stage is kind of my home away from home and I have to admit I can barely stand on my feet tonight as I am a little bit nervous. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve done a show. Every time you do a show you get nervous and I do have butterflies tonight."

Dion also told ET that she has never taken performing in Vegas for granted: "You can see so many shows in Vegas and I’m so very grateful.”

The final run of "Céline" shows will take place between Feb. 26 and June 8, 2019. An exclusive Team Celine presale will start on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will be available to the public starting Friday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. PT.