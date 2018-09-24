Michelle Obama has worn and continues to wear many hats. Once upon a time, she was a lawyer and later, the first lady of the United States. Today she continues to be a wife and mother as well as a writer, public speaker and, as of Saturday, a wedding officiant. That's right: Obama is now officiating weddings, beginning with the Chicago wedding of Stephanie Rivkin and Joel Sircus according to TMZ, and from the looks of the video that was posted of her big moment, she was totally great at it.

Wearing a floor-length black gown, Obama guided Rivkin and Sircus through their vows. In fact, in a video — initially shared on one guest's Instagram story then obtained by TMZ and subsequently reposted elsewhere on Instagram — Obama can be heard saying, “I promise to stand next to and support you through all of life’s trials and trails," which Rivkin repeats.

In addition to showing off Obama's big moment, the video was captioned, "Holy Moly. That moment when Michelle Obama officiated at your [cousin’s] wedding!" implying that Obama's appearance at the wedding was a surprise to the wedding guests. Adding to this suspicion, we saw reports in The New York Times that Obama wasn't the only officiant at the Rivkin-Sircus wedding on Saturday. That honor went to Robert Dresser, a friend of the couple's, who became ordained just for the event and also joined the couple in holy matrimony.

According to People, the reason Obama officiated the wedding was because of her connection with the Rivkin family. Rivkin’s father is Robert S. Rivkin, the deputy mayor of Chicago, and her mother — Cindy S. Moelis — was director of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships during Barack Obama's presidency.

With a wedding now under her belt, Obama is gearing up for her 10-city book tour to promote her upcoming memoir, Becoming. The tour, which begins in November and is reportedly selling out arenas, will stop in Chicago; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Boston; Philadelphia; Brooklyn; Detroit; Denver; San Jose; and Dallas.