Longtime friends Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Serena Williams have individually been undergoing a lot of scrutiny recently. Meghan has not only dealt with the regular close-attention given to her every move by mere fact she is a royal by marriage, but also because her father, Thomas Markle, has been speaking about her with a level of candor the royal family isn't really fond of. Meanwhile, Williams finished the 2018 U.S. Open earlier this month surrounded by controversy over her actions, facing a fine for confronting a referee about an unfair call and becoming the target of a racist newspaper cartoon. For these two celebrity besties, who have known one another since 2010 and have shown up for one another in the past, it's understandable they'd look to one another for support.

In an interview with Australia's The Sunday Project posted on social media on Sunday but conducted just a few days after the U.S. Open wrapped on Sept. 9, Williams opened up about her friendship with Meghan and how much they rely on each other as close friends. As reported by Elle magazine, at one point during the interview, reporter Lisa Wilkinson commented, "I can't actually think of two women in the world right now who have more media scrutiny upon them than you and your friend, Meghan."

Williams laughed and replied, "Right?" adding, "I would definitely agree."

Wilkinson went on to ask her, "Do you ring each other with advice on how to deal with this much scrutiny?"

"We were actually just texting each other this morning," Williams replied. "We have known each other for a long time, but we really are relying on each other a lot recently."

While this is not the first time that Meghan and Serena have reportedly shown up for one another (Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian,attended Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in May and Meghan later attendedWilliams' match at Wimbledon during the summer) or voiced their affections for their friendship, we can only imagine it's comforting for both women to have a friend who understands the uniquely difficult position of being a famous person under an immense amount of pressure from the public to look, behave and respond in a certain way.