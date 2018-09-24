America's Got Talent Star Michael Ketterer Arrested for Domestic Violence

A week that was arguably the biggest of his life ended in disaster for America’s Got Talent fan favorite Michael Ketterer. Days after placing fifth on the TV talent competition’s season 13 finale, the singer was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

A Los Angeles Police Department media relations officer confirmed to People that Ketterer, 41, was charged and taken into custody on Thursday afternoon. His bail was set at $50,000, which he met and was subsequently released.

Video footage since obtained by TMZ shows Ketterer sitting in the back of a police SUV as officers appear to be taking notes as they speak with him.

TMZ first broke the news on Friday, revealing that law enforcement was called the hotel room of Ketterer and his wife, Ivey, when the two got into a fight. Although Ivey reportedly had a visible red mark when cops arrived, Ketterer told TMZ the entire arrest was a big “misunderstanding.”

He admits the couple had a fight and that cops were indeed called, but he also claims Ivey told cops she didn’t want to press charges.

In response, law enforcement officials told TMZ that the charges will be downgraded to a misdemeanor — not necessarily because Ivey wasn’t interested in pressing charges, but because her injury was so “minor.”

The news of his arrest will undoubtedly come as a shock to AGT fans and to Ketterer’s biggest supporter on the show: Simon Cowell.

Ketterer quickly became a viral sensation after his audition performance, for which Cowell hit the coveted Golden Buzzer. This, of course, catapulted Ketterer straight to the live shows, where he continued to wow fans.

But it wasn’t just Ketterer’s incredible performances that pulled viewers in — he and Ivey’s background was a true human interest story.

High school sweethearts, they decided to adopt a child when their then-6-year-old daughter Sophie asked for brothers. Fast forward to the present, and the couple has adopted five sons from foster care. One, Sean, was formerly homeless and living on the streets. Another, Rodrigo, suffers from cerebral palsy.

“He is so inspiring,” Ketterer said in footage from the night of Ketterer’s debut. “I mean, what is so amazing about our kids is here is a man who can take all of the spotlight for himself, but he shared the love for his children and to inspire people. So I just hope that they walk away with the quality of a man that he is.”