Meghan Markle's 'Something Blue' Was Just Revealed, & It's So Romantic

In case you weren’t already convinced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a real-life fairytale romance, HBO’s Queen of the World is here to lay any doubts to rest. A trailer for the upcoming documentary reveals that the Duchess of Sussex makes a cameo — during which she shares the super-sweet secret behind the “something blue” she carried when she married her prince.

Per the U.K.'s Mirror, Markle sees her wedding dress presumably for the first time since May 19. Not surprisingly, the Duchess can’t help gushing about the stunning dress. “It’s amazing, isn’t it? Wow, very pretty. Beautiful.”

But it isn’t just the dress that Markle adores. Speaking with Claire Waight Keller, who designed the Givenchy gown, Markle draws attention to the accompanying veil. “Somewhere in here there’s a piece of… did you see it? The piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside? It’s my something blue.”

Admiring the veil, Markle divulged, “It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date.”

Wait, what? These two are too pure for this world. Their love could not be more precious — it simply isn’t possible. (Until next week, when their love proves that, yes, they can always be more precious.)

That wasn’t the only surprising and extremely thoughtful detail Markle incorporated into her veil. She and Keller collaborated to include embroidered flowers symbolic of the 53 nations of the British Commonwealth.

“It was important for me… now being a part of the Royal Family, to have all 53 of the Commonwealth countries incorporated,” Markle explained. “I knew that it would be a fun surprise as well for my now-husband, who didn’t know, and he was really over the moon to find out that I would make this choice for our day together.”

Markle and Prince Harry’s new marriage has already proven their commitment to the Commonwealth nations, and Harry was even recently named the Commonwealth Youth Ambassador by Queen Elizabeth. They will soon embark on their first international royal tour, heading to the Commonwealth nations of Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.

Given the royal family’s commitment to the Commonwealth, Markle told Keller she felt as though they were all touched by the gesture she made with the veil.

“I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction and just appreciation for the fact that we understand how important this is for us and the role that we play, and the work that we’re gonna continue to do with the Commonwealth countries,” she said. “So, yeah, it was good news all around, I think, so I hope people liked it as much as I liked helping to create it.”

It remains to be seen how else Markle and Prince Harry may pop up in the documentary, which premieres Monday, Oct. 1 on HBO at 8 p.m.